Watch Vanessa Bayer Nail These Friends Character Impressions

We love Vanessa Bayer’s impersonation of Miley Cyrus from SNL, and it turns out that the comedian has been working on some new material—doing impressions of the entire Friends cast!

“I think that everyone really likes those characters,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday. “But they’re actually like, a very exclusive clique, because if someone from the outside tries to hang out with them … they make that person very uncomfortable.”

The Trainwreck actress and Kimmel then did a little role playing, with the host pretending that Ross had invited him over to Rachel and Monica’s apartment. Click the video above to watch Bayer expertly nail the essence of the hit show's characters.

