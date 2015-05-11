Watch U2's Full Secret Subway Concert Performance

U2 once famously sang about a place where the streets have no name and, for a little while last week, they didn't have one either.

On Friday's Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon dressed the band up in disguise and snuck them onto the 42nd Street subway platform in New York City for an impromptu concert. Fallon acted as their goateed hype man and called out in a thick Brooklyn accent for passersby to “support local artists!”

“They play birthdays; they play Bar Mitzvahs; they’ll play your party!” the camouflaged Tonight Show host said. “Any change will help!”

The super group kicked things off with a stripped-down version of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking for,” but when that didn’t garner much attention they abandoned the act and revealed themselves. They quickly attracted a huge crowd of lucky tourists and commuters and launched into “Desire.” (No word on how much money the band ended up collecting in tips.)

Watch their busking session by clickong on the video above.

