Watch Tyra Banks and Chrissy Teigen Go from Makeup-Free to Contoured in Their Hilarious Tutorial

Going makeup-free in our everyday lives may not be a big deal, but on live TV? That's another story, unless you're Tyra Banks and Chrissy Teigen. On yesterday's episode of FABLife, the two supermodels, along with fellow hosts Leah Ashley and Lauren Makk, appeared on-screen without a trace of makeup on, and put their best contouring skills to work in one of the funniest makeup tutorials we've ever seen. Between the hilarious banter and abundance of makeup, we can't help but be reminded of our slumber party days, and, no surprise here, the chemistry is just as real even when the cameras aren't rolling.

"It's funny, because when we were doing interviews to promote the show, we'd go off-air and people would say, 'Whoa, you guys seem like you really like each other,' which made me sort of like, oh my gosh, do you always have to interview people who don't like each other?" Teigen tells us, laughing. "I think it's very obvious that we do, and it's a cool thing. We're on set getting to play with these topics and gab like old friends. There's really nothing better." Click play on the video above to get Tyra's contouring breakdown in full.

