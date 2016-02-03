Watch TV Medical Worlds Collide as ER's George Clooney and House's Hugh Laurie Rap in an Emergency Room

Though George Clooney has been making movies for years, we'll never forget that he really got his start in television, specifically the longest-running medical drama, ER. So when Clooney appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the host thought it would be great if they could bring back the cast for a big reunion.

Kimmel kept teasing the "ER reunion of your dreams" except when the skit actually started and Clooney came out in his doctor coat as Dr. Ross, he was informed that Julianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, and Eriq La Salle all couldn't make it. Apparently, Wyle had a very important Taco Tuesday date with his family.

So Kimmel, who was playing the dying patient in the skit, found the next best thing to an ER castmember: a House castmember! Hugh Laurie, who played Dr. Gregory House on the Fox medical drama, came out to join Clooney, aka Dr. Ross. "I was not technically on ER. I was on House," he said.

But, hey, a TV doctor is still a TV doctor and it's good he showed up as Kimmel immediately started crashing when he did. "His BP is dropping. BP stands for blood pressure," said Laurie, smiling.

Using the crash cart didn't work, so Laurie suggested a tactic they learned in "TV medical school." "Dr. Ross, this isn't working, you got to give him the Rapper's Delight!" Laurie said. Clooney then began to rap the 1979 Sugarhill Gang classic while trying to resuscitate Kimmel, "I said a hip hop, the hippie to the hippie, the hip hip a hop, and you don't stop, a rock it, to the bang bang boogie, say up jump the boogie." As you can imagine, that was just the right medicine needed to revive the patient.

Watch Clooney in his very special return to the ER in the video above.