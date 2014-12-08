Watch the Trailer for the New Whitney Houston Biopic, Angela Bassett's Directorial Debut

Mark your calendars—the trailer for Angela Bassett's directorial debut, a Whitney Houston biopic called Whitney is here, and it looks like the movie is going to be a must-see. Bassett made the leap from on camera to behind the scenes for the film, and the director seems to have done a spot-on job.

Yaya DaCosta, a former America's Next Top Model runner-up, stars as the legendary singer in the film, which Bassett previously told Entertainment Weekly focuses more on her relationship with Bobby Brown than her career. In the trailer we get glimpses of Houston's iconic stage performances, including "I Will Always Love You" and "I'm Every Woman," as well as scenes of her tumultuous relationship with Brown and drug use.

Watch the full trailer above and tune in to the movie when it airs on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

