Watch the Trailer for the New Season of Orange Is the New Black

Orange Is the New Black fans, the moment you've been waiting for is finally here. Netflix has just released the trailer for Season 3 of the hit show, and if you weren't excited enough to see all your favorite characters back in action, you definitely will be after watching the clip.

In the trailer, we see all of our favorite Litchfield ladies—Piper (Taylor Schilling), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Poussey (Samira Wiley), Sophia (Laverne Cox), Daya (Dascha Polanco), Gloria (Selenis Leyva), Big Boo (Lea DeLaria), and Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning). We also see the return of Alex (Laura Prepon) to Litchfield, as well as one new inmate, Stella (Ruby Rose), all in between the words "Sorry" and "Not Sorry" flashing on the screen. Watch the full trailer above, and don't forget to tune into Netflix on Jun. 12 for the full third season of Orange Is the New Black.

