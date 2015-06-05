Watch the Trailer for Meryl Streep's New Women's Rights Movie Suffragette

Our first peek at the upcoming movie Suffragette is here, and there's no doubt that it looks extremely intense.

The period drama stars Hollywood heavyweights Meryl Streep, Helen Bonham Carter, and Carey Mulligan, and is based on real-life events in early 20th-century Britain when women fought for the right to vote. The heart-breaking and inspirational tale illustrates that these feminist fighters were willing to lose everything in order to gain equality—their jobs, their homes, their children, and even their lives.

Streep, Bonham Carter, and Mulligan are all exceptional actresses on their own, but it looks like they're even better together.

Catch Suffragette when it hits theaters Oct. 23, and watch the trailer above.

