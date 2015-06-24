Watch the Trailer for Designer Jeremy Scott’s Celebrity-Packed Documentary 

When Jeremy Scott debuted his first fall collection as creative director of Moschino in February of 2014, the fashion world’s most discerning followers clambered for a chance to purchase the brand’s bright red and yellow iPhone case ($85, shopbop.com) decorated with the famous French fries and arches of McDonald’s. Who can forget the collection's color-popping combinations of fast food-inspired robes, Spongebob-printed dresses, and gowns adorned in iconic graphics nicked from cereal brands like Fruit Loops?

The designer is now giving us an in-depth look at the creation of his first designs for Moschino with a new documentary titled, Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer, which follows Scott and those closest to him on a journey that leads to the fall 2014 runway show in Milan. Produced by the same team behind Valentino: The Last Emperor, the film’s new trailer features interviews by devoted Scott followers like A$AP Rocky, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Rita Ora and takes a closer look at the designer’s personal life and upbringing. “Jeremy Scott changed my life,” Rocky says in the film. Watch the full trailer above and mark your calendar for September 18, when the documentary will be released.

