Watch the Trailer for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Ellin Stein
Feb 19, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

The first trailer for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie has arrived. The teaser for the British sitcom's upcoming film at first appears to show out-of-control fashionistas Patsy and Edina, who refuse to act their age and not their shoe size, in a soft-focus ad for an apertif, shot on the French Riviera.

"Straight up, on the rocks, and always with a twist," purrs the narrator as the pair zoom over sun-dappled waves in a motorboat and then share tall drinks with handsome young men who offer roses and kisses to the strains of Jane Birkin's "Je t'aime… moi non plus."

The 60-second clip doesn't give much away about what happens in the actual movie beyond the wish-fulfillment fantasy, nor does it reveal any of the famous faces that reportedly have cameos in the film. Among them: Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Game of Thrones's Gwendoline Christie, Stella McCartney, and Joan Collins, according to Britain's The Telegraph. Watch the trailer by click on the video at top.

