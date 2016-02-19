Watch the Trailer for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

The first trailer for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie has arrived. The teaser for the British sitcom's upcoming film at first appears to show out-of-control fashionistas Patsy and Edina, who refuse to act their age and not their shoe size, in a soft-focus ad for an apertif, shot on the French Riviera.

"Straight up, on the rocks, and always with a twist," purrs the narrator as the pair zoom over sun-dappled waves in a motorboat and then share tall drinks with handsome young men who offer roses and kisses to the strains of Jane Birkin's "Je t'aime… moi non plus."

RELATED: See Game of Thrones Star Gwendolyn Christie in Vivienne Westwood's New Campaign

The 60-second clip doesn't give much away about what happens in the actual movie beyond the wish-fulfillment fantasy, nor does it reveal any of the famous faces that reportedly have cameos in the film. Among them: Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Game of Thrones's Gwendoline Christie, Stella McCartney, and Joan Collins, according to Britain's The Telegraph. Watch the trailer by click on the video at top.