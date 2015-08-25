Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Recreate Her Mom Diana Ross's "Work That Body" Music Video

Blackish star, Tracee Ellis Ross, is back at it again putting a smile on everyone's face. This time the busy actress took a break from her television roles, and instead took to YouTube to pay homage to her mom, Diana Ross. The 42-year-old put on a myriad of bright one-piece leotards and gave her best impression of the legendary singer in the music video for "Work That Body"—and she totally nails it.

The iconic singer has a long running list of hit music videos, but this one stuck out the most to her daughter. On her website Ellis Ross explains that it wasn't about shaking her hips for attention, but empowering women to feel comfortable in their own skin. Ross goes on to write, "So, I decided to recreate the video and try to feel the joy of being in my body while offering up tribute to my glorious mother. Hope you have as much fun watching it as I did recreating it, but most of all I hope it inspires you to find and be in the joy of your own body!"

Press play at the top to watch the remixed music video.

