Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Nail Pat Benatar's "Love Is a Battlefield" on Lip Sync Battle

Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson may play one of America's favorite television couples on Black-ish, but on Thursday night they were fierce competitors as they pulled out all the stops to become the Lip Sync Battle champion.

Anderson kicked things off with a great rendition of "Do Me" by Bel Biv Devoe complete with some swift dance moves. Then it was Ross's turn. For her, it was all about that bass, that "Superbass" that is. She busted out Nicki Minaj's 2010 hit "Superbass" and nailed it. Check her out in the clip below.

For round two, the co-stars took things up a notch. Anderson sang Cee-Lo Green's hit "Forget You" complete with a suit, blinged out sunglasses, and some fun backup dancers. "You got a little busy there," host L.L. Cool J said of Anderson's performance.

SpikeTV

But his co-star wasn't going easily into the night. Ross, whose mother is Diana Ross, performed the epic love ballad that is Pat Benatar's "Love Is a Battlefield." Mimicking the original video, Ross nailed her performance with her dramatic facial expressions as well as her bold dance moves in some truly awesome '80s costumes. Co-host Chrissy Teigen pointed out that she was helped by her ensemble of "supportive prostitutes."

SpikeTV

In the end, Ross took home the championship belt which she can now parade around the set of Black-ish! Should be an interesting week at work.

Check out Ross showing off her winnings in her Instagram post below.

I WON!!! I had so much fun! Thank you everyone at @SpikeLSB @LLCoolJ @ChrissyTeigen and thank you @AnthonyAnderson for losing so gracefully #blackish #LipSyncBattle #TeamTracee A photo posted by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Jan 21, 2016 at 10:30pm PST

Watch Anderson's "Forget You" and Ross's "Love Is a Battlefield" in the video above.