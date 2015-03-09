Watch Tom Hanks Adorably Lip Sync Carly Rae Jepsen's Song "I Really Like You" In Her New Music Video

If you have avoided listening to Carly Rae Jepsen’s new single "I Really Like You" in fear that you'll never get it out of your head, we have some bad news: You're going to need to watch the song's accompanying music video ASAP. Why may you ask? Because the legendary Tom Hanks volunteered to star in it. Yes, that's right, Hanks is a fan of Jepsen, and he couldn't be more adorable in the video if he tried.

In the three-minute long extravaganza (watch it above), he gamely lip syncs the entire song while he's in his apartment, in a cab, and on the streets of SoHo in New York City. We also see him texting and Tindering and just generally being an all-around hip guy. However, the best part (if we can even choose), comes at the end when he participates in a group dance, which includes a surprise appearance from Justin Bieber. Needless to say, we'll be watching this video on repeat.

