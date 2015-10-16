Watch Tom Hanks Act Out Silly Bridge of Spies Scenes Written by Kids

Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks may be offered some of the best scripts in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean he isn't willing to take a chance on new screenwriters.

On The Tonight Show Thursday, the star joined host Jimmy Fallon for a segment called "Kid Theater," in which they act out different scenes that have been written by children. The elementary school writers had been told to write a scene based on only the name of Hanks's latest film, Bridge of Spies. As you can imagine, it made for some interesting scenes.

The first scene's author, 8-year-old Chris, took the title very literally. Hanks played the role of "Spy" and Fallon played the role of "Man." the writer

RELATED: Tom Hanks Finds an ID Belonging to a College Student—Hear Her Response to His Tweet

Man: What is this?

Spy: What does it look like, dummy? It's a bridge of spies. Go away. We're spying.

Man: Can I be a spy?

Spy: No. This bridge is too full of spies already.

Me: Who are you spying on?

Spy: Each other.

Hanks liked that script so much that he put it in his jacket because it "deserves a second look."

RELATED: Emma Watson Set to Star in The Circle with Tom Hanks

The next scene, penned 7-year-old Jack, also featured a bridge made of spies—though this time it was built by taping spies together and located in China. And In the final act, by 7-year-old Luke, the bridge wasn't really the focal point of the story, but rather the friendship between two spies. Find out how the story plays out between Hanks and Fallon in the above video.