Watch Tom Cruise Perform The Weeknd in an Incredible Lip Sync Battle

If you challenge Tom Cruise to a lip sync battle, you have to expect that Bob Seger is going to end up on the set list at some point. And the star didn't disappoint Monday when he squared off against Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The host let the Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation kick things off. "My first song has been at the top of the charts all summer long," Cruise said. "It is the song of the summer." Some people might disagree with that statement, but Cruise still did justice to The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face."

RELATED: Dwanye The Rock Johnson Disco Dances His Way to the First Lip Sync Battle Victory

Fallon followed up with his best Jagger moves while mouthing along to "Undercover of the Night" by The Rolling Stones. That's when Cruise threatened to pull out the big guns. He slid across the floor and grabbed the microphone stand to the opening piano riff of "Old Time Rock N Roll," just like his iconic scene from Risky Business. "Wait, wait, whoa, whoa," Fallon stuttered in protest.

RELATED: Watch Lena Dunham Do Freddy Mercury Justice in This Lip Sync Battle

"That wouldn't be fair, would it," Cruise smirked. "Instead, I’m going to [do something that] takes me back to high school, the parking lot on Friday night." He then launched right into the duet portion of Meat Loaf's "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," taking on both the male and female parts. Click the video above to watch Fallon and Cruise end the battle by serenading an audience member together.

PHOTOS: Tom Cruise's Changing Looks