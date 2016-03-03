Watch Tina Fey Drop Her Knowledge of Fancy Cheeses During a Game of Know It All

We all know Tina Fey is quite smart, but thinking on the fly while live on television can be a whole other ballgame. But Fey got that chance on The Tonight Show Wednesday night when she participated in a brand new game called Know It All versus MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. Know It All, a game of “knowledge and deception," works by having the contestants choose a category and go back and forth for 20 seconds until someone either gets stucks or challenges their opponent’s answer. When a challenge is made, the panel of judges (the Roots and Higgins) vote on the point. What is really fun about this game is that an element of bluffing is a major part of it. Jimmy Fallon served as the host of the game, complete with a game show nasally voice.

To start, the ladies had to name different dog breeds. Maddow seemed more confident in this round as the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot star couldn't come up with a dog breed at one point and finally just said "Wiener dog!" even though Maddow had just said Dachsund. But Fey showed off her knowledge in the next round, "Rappers," as Maddow challenged her when she named the rapper "Snow," who is in fact a real rapper. "He's not a good rapper! I didn't say it had to be a good rapper!" said Fey laughing.

RELATED: Sister, Sister: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Rock Coordinating Looks at Their New York Premiere

The final round was "Cheeses," and Fey definitely took this opportunity to show off her immense knowledge of dairy and languages. After Fey said "goat" Maddow then said, "chèvre," which Fey pointed out is goat cheese in French. Mic drop. Do not mess with Fey when it comes to her fancy cheeses! Well, even though they didn't win a car in the end (or even a photo of a car), they still had a lot of fun.

Watch Fey play Know It All in the video above.