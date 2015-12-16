Watch Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Hilarious Saturday Night Live Promo Video

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Sisters finally marches into theaters this Friday. And though we’re sure the film is filled with plenty of laugh out loud moments, you won’t have to wait much longer before the comedic duo reunites once more. Fey and Poehler are set to host this year’s last, holiday-themed episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend and the first sneak-peek at the show is, of course, hilarious.

In the above video, the two show alums team up with SNL regular Kenan Thompson for a mash-up of seemingly unintentional outtakes that both poke fun at the trio and also prelude what to expect this Saturday. Dressed in their very best holiday sweaters, the silver screen co-stars tell viewers to look forward to performances by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, in addition to “fun!,” “celebration!,” “comedy!,” and “adventure!” They also attempt to turn Thompson into an IRL snowman, which he resists—and fails.

Watch the full sneak peek above—and mark your calendars for Dec. 19, when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host Saturday Night Live at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.