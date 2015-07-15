Watch Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Get Wild in the Full Sisters Trailer

The first full trailer for Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's new comedy Sisters is out—and it's a little wild and darn funny.

In the preview for the movie, which comes out this Christmas, we see that Poehler and Fey are somewhat disconnected sisters—they look nothing alike, but we'll let that slide for these gals—who reunite because their parents are selling their childhood home. The two siblings are tasked with cleaning out their bedrooms by Mom and Dad (portrayed by Diane Weist and James Brolin) but the dynamic duo decide to throw an epic final house party. We see the girls flirt with the cute neighbor (The Mindy Project's Ike Barinholtz), try to find an appropriate outfit for the crazy festivities, and meet up with an old friend who is played by fellow funny lady Maya Rudolph. The film is helmed by Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore and hits theaters Dec. 18.

RELATED: Amy Poehler Has Created Your Perfect Summer Movie Watch List

You are definitely going to want to grab your sister—or anyone who likes to laugh—for this one! Watch the trailer by clicking on the video at top.

PHOTOS: See All Of Tina and Amy's Gorgeous Golden Globe Outfits