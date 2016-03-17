Watch Theo James and Stephen Colbert Name Things They Love About Each Other

Though being a philosophy major sounds quite difficult, for Allegiant star Theo James it was studying to be an actor after college at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in England that he found the most daunting. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, he talked about how he had to do some very fancy acting drills and it seems he was not a fan. "They made us do some horrendous stuff. Some stuff I have still not recovered from. So many weird exercises," he said.

One game that particularly rubbed him the wrong way was on his second day of school when he had to sit in a circle with all of his new classmates and turn to the person next to you, telling them four things you loved about them. "Being a bunch of actors most of them were really serious with tears in their eyes, as well. They got to me and I was just like, 'I really need to vomit,'" said James.

RELATED: Allegiant Star Theo James on Why He's Nothing Like His Character Four

Colbert took this as a cue to make James relive this horror, when he pointed out that they were sitting next to right next to each other then and there. "I'll say something I love about you, and you say something you love about me," said Colbert. Listing things to love about James doesn't seem like a hard task at all and Colbert nailed it when he said, "Your accent feels like a warm blanket." James replied, "Your salt and pepper hair feels smooth like the ocean. I haven't felt it yet. I kind of copied yours." Luckily, Colbert let it stop there or said they could just keep going without the cameras rolling.

Watch James talk about annoying acting exercises in the clip above.