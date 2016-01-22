Watch a Teenage Zac Efron Do the Moonwalk in His Real Life High School Musical

Zac Efron got his career start in the TV movie High School Musical, but he actually also starred in his real life high school musical, You're a Good Man Charlie Brown. Jimmy Kimmel, along with the rest of America, found this out, much to Efron's chagrin, when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

After discussing that, unlike many actors who started young, Efron did attend a real "legit" school, Kimmel informed him, "Your teacher from drama class actually sent something along to us. And I thought it may be fun for us and a walk down memory lane for you and a brand new undiscovered lane for us."

Cut to a clip of a very young Efron singing his heart out as Snoopy in You're a Good Man Charlie Brown. During the number "Suppertime" Efron even pulled off a moonwalk. "Nice moonwalking! Very impressive," said Kimmel. "Back then, that crushed! That was like a big deal," said Efron. Of course, Kimmel then told him that if he did a moonwalk right then and there, it would also crush and Efron obliged, even though it was a very mini-moonwalk in his white sneakers.

Kimmel asked him if Efron's co-star, Robert De Niro, in his new film Dirty Grandpa would like that musical number.

"Did you sing that for Giro?" Kimmel asked. "He would not have that. I would have been thrown out immediately!"

Watch Efron do the moonwalk in the video above.