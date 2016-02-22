Watch the Teaser Trailer for Disney's Pete's Dragon Remake

Something big—and winged—is coming this summer. On Sunday during ABC's TV special celebrating the 60th anniversary of Disneyland, Bryce Dallas Howard debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Pete's Dragon remake. The film is a re-imagining of the 1977 film, also by Disney, that tells the story of a boy named Pete and his beloved dragon protector, Elliott.

The trailer opens with beautiful sweeping shots of a vast forest and glimpses of a child running through it. Howard's forest ranger character, Grace, then chimes in to describe how a young boy was recently discovered there after supposedly living on his own for six years. "You don't survive in a forest for six years, alone," says Robert Redford, who plays Grace's father.

"He says he wasn't alone," Grace tells him. Cut to more scenes of Pete (played by Oakes Fegley) running around the forest, climbing trees, and leading the small town on wild excursions. We only get a brief look at Elliott after Pete runs and jumps into the air off a cliff (which you can do when you've got a pet dragon).

Watch the trailer by clicking on the video at top. Pete's Dragon hits theaters Aug. 12.