Watch Taylor Swift Sing "Trap Queen" with Fetty Wap

Alexis Bennett
Aug 10, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

Taylor Swift continues to push our squad goals to new heights. We already knew that the 25-year-old singer was close with supermodels like Karlie Kloss and international singer Lorde, but it looks like she's also adding the chart topping rapper, Fetty Wap, to her ever-growing list of famous friends. 

In the video above, the two hit the stage during the Seattle stop of Swift's 1989 tour, and belt out a cool rendition of the hip-hop song of the summer, "Trap Queen." The musical duo looked like they had a blast performing the single, but they're not the only ones who are enjoying the base-filled tune. A couple of weeks ago Kate Hudson and her son recorded a video jamming to the song as they waited in an airport lounge. Even Ed Sheeran and The Roots recorded an acoustic cover of the upbeat ballad. 

