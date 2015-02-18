Watch Taylor Swift and Jimmy Fallon Shake Their Stuff On NYC Jumbotrons

Taylor Swift is known for how she dances in public, particularly at awards shows, but you've never seen her break it down quite like this. The "Style" singer stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday night, where she and host Jimmy Fallon reminisced about their days of going to New York sporting events and shaking their stuff for the Jumbotron. Luckily, there was "footage" of their famous NYC Jumbotron dancing days and it's everything you'd want it to be and more.

Swift—who looked lovely in a chic black and white Sachin & Babi jumpsuit for her visit— showed off some stellar moves with Fallon, including a particularly hilarious homage to the famous Flashdance chair scene. We don't know about you, but we're starting to think her sporting event dancing may just trump her awards show dancing!

Check out Taylor Swift and Jimmy Fallon's entertaining Jumbotron dancing by watching the video above.

