Watch Taraji P. Henson Chide NASA as Empire's Cookie Lyon

You can't ask for a better acting—or sparring—partner than Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson! Jimmy Fallon got the opportunity to see her feisty side in action on The Tonight Show Wednesday, when the actress played a round of The Acting Game. The rules are simple: Participants take turns picking up the phone and acting out various assigned scenarios.

After a handful of entertaining vocal warm-ups, the Empire actress went into full-on Cookie mode for her first call in which she played a NASA astronaut being told her mission was being extended for another six months. Well, that did not sit well with Cookie. She had a nail appointment, a wax appointment, and "fur does not work well in space."

Then it was Fallon's turn to take a call, and his scene was particularly gross. The host give the Queen of England Netflix recommendations but was having some major stomach issues, complete with sound effects. "Just watch Friends! I'll talk to you later!" he said at the end.

For the last call Henson played the best friend of a woman in labor with triplets whose husband hadn't shown up yet. She definitely read him the riot act.

Watch Henson and Fallon's hilarious The Acting Game session in the video above.