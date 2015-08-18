Watch Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard's Hustle & Flow Throwback on Lip Sync Battle

This week's season finale episode of Lip Sync Battle looks extra epic! While Empire co-stars Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard go head-to-head for the championship belt, they also join forces for a lip-sync performance of Three 6 Mafia's "Hard Out Here for a Pimp." The Oscar-winning song was featured in the 2005 film Hustle & Flow, which starred both Henson and Howard. This is the first time two contestants have ever performed together on the show. Watch the clip of their performance by clicking on the image above.

Although they do put together a spectacular duet, the duo have a feisty matchup with their solo performances. Howard offers a great rendition of the Commodores hit "Brick House," complete with a long crazy wig, mesh top, and sparkly jacket. Annd Henson pulls out all the stops with Mary J. Blige's "Just Fine" including a cameo from Blige herself. Watch sneak peeks of their performances here:

The season finale of Lip Sync Battle airs this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Spike TV.

