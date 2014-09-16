Watch This Supercool 73-Second Video of the InStyle + HFPA TIFF Party

Last weekend, InStyle teamed up with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to throw a party in celebration of the stars of the Toronto International Film Festival at the posh Windsor Arms Hotel. Our team spent hours converting the hotel's lobby into a dream-worthy locale and erected a floral sculpture in the center of the room covered in 1,200 pink orchids and dozens of dragon wood branches. Though nothing was as dazzling as the event itself, where stars like Keira Knightley, Naomi Watts, Chloë Grace Moretz and more mixed and mingled with hundreds of guests to celebrate their new projects. InStyle.com Photo Editor Alex Reside captured every single moment of the memorable night by placing a time-lapse camera above the bash. Watch the video above to take a trip inside the action.

Click here to see the stars who came to the TIFF InStyle and HFPA bash!