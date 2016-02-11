Watch the Steamy Full Trailer for House of Cards Season 4​

House of Cards fans, block off the weekend of March 4 on your calendar, because things are about to get steamy. The full trailer for Season 4 has arrived, and you’ll definitely be binge-watching these dramatic new episodes.

Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger in Frank and Claire Underwood’s relationship, and it looks as though their battle is ramping up. “You have no idea what it means to have nothing,” Frank, played by Kevin Spacey, says in a voiceover. “You don’t value what we have achieved. I have had to fight for everything my entire life.”

“I saw a future. Our future,” Robin Wright's Claire says. Frank’s response sets the tone for the intense new season. “We had a future until you started destroying it.”

The full fourth season hits Netflix Friday, March 4.