Watch Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Play Flip Cup with Jimmy Fallon

Well, if appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens doesn't work out for her, Daisy Ridley may have a backup career in flip cup. The 23-year-old star of the hotly anticipated film confirmed that on Thursday when she faced off against Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in a rousing game of Star Wars flip cup.

Using red Han Solo cups (get it?) both Ridley, in an R2-D2 hat, and Fallon, who wore C-3PO headgear, started strong in the drinking game. The actress swiftly flipped over cup after cup; however, she ended up losing her way after the first few and Fallon sped ahead. But Ridley was a good sport about it even though she threw down her cap in feigned anger.

Watch Ridley play flip cup in the video at top, and catch Star Wars: The Force Awakens when it hits theaters Dec. 18.