Watch Sophia Loren Renovate a Villa in Dolce & Gabbana's Gorgeous Rosa Excelsa Campaign

Fact: Sophia Loren is a pro at everything she does, and you can rest assured that she'll be wearing Dolce & Gabbana while she does it—renovating houses included. The icon teamed up with the label to star in their latest campaign, which was teased last week in a short 15-second trailer. The plotline follows the always-glamorous Loren, who commands a pack of male models playing her sons to help remodel their family's Italian villa. In the final cut, the intense restoration process ultimately comes to a close with a celebratory garden party—but not before a brief, gratuitous scene of the aforementioned male models spraying each other down with water takes place. Hey ... no complaints here.

The initial clip left much to the imagination of exactly what the campaign was promoting, but everything comes full circle in the above video, where the new Dolce & Gabbana Rosa Excelsa fragrance is revealed in the touching final scene. Hit play on the video above to check out the short film in full, and find Dolce & Gabbana's Rosa Excelsa fragrance at Sephora stores and on sephora.com starting March 1st.