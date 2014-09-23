Watch as Sofia Vergara Flips Lips with Jimmy Fallon

Leave it to Sofia Vergara to looking stunning even when she has the mouth of Jimmy Fallon. Hold on, we'll explain. The Modern Family actress stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday to promote her new fragrance—named, fittingly, Sofía by Sofia Vergara ($55; perfumania.com)—and wanted to participate in the giggle-worthy segment called Lip Flip.

The Lip Flip is a visual switcheroo in which host Jimmy Fallon swaps mouths with his guest and they speak on each other's behalf. (The images don't always line up, but that just makes it all the more ridiculous and fun to watch.) While Vergara looked as silly as she did smoldering, we've gotta say, Fallon didn't look so bad with Vergara's luscious red lips either!

Watch Vergara's lip flip with Jimmy Fallon in the video above, and make sure you stay until the end for their memorable duet.