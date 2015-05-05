Watch a Sneak Peek of Gemma and Ophelia's Face-Off from Sunday's The Royals

On next week's episode of The Royals, the claws are coming out—and we're not even referring to the palace's resident badass, Princess Eleanor. Instead, this cat fight is going down between two of Prince Liam's leading ladies: his girlfriend, Ophelia, and his ex, Gemma. While the two have remained civil until now, it looks like they're about to go to war over the prince—who seems to have gone MIA after last week's paternity shocker revealed that he may not have any claim to the throne after all.

In this exclusive first look at the episode, the tables are turned as Gemma reveals a softer side and Ophelia suddenly doesn't seem so sweet. Watch the clip above, and tune in to E!, this Sunday, May 10 at 10 p.m. ET to see how all the drama unfolds.

RELATED: The Royals Recap: The Throne is Up for Grabs—for Now, at Least