Watch Sia's New Music Video for "Cheap Thrills," Featuring Maddie Ziegler

Sia's new music video for "Cheap Thrills" dropped on Monday, featuring former Dance Moms starlet, Maddie Ziegler. This is the third time the Australian musical artist's tapped the 13-year-old's dance talents. Previously, Ziegler was featured in "Chandelier" and in "Elastic Heart" opposite Shia LaBeouf. This time around, Ziegler's back showing her stuff in front of the camera—while wearing Sia's signature nude-leotard meets faux-blonde-bob attire, of course.

In the video, Ziegler and two male dancers perform choreographed footwork to the popular new single. The song, which is the latest song off Sia's new LP, This Is Acting, has all the powerful beats and grooving melody to make us want to join in on the dance action.

Since starring on Dance Moms, Ziegler was named one of People's 2015 Ones to Watch and she's even been asked to judge the upcoming kids' edition of So You Think You Can Dance. Not bad for such a young talent! Earlier today, the teen took to Instagram to share a clip from the music video, which was co-directed by Sia herself, along with Daniel Askill.

Ziegler captioned the post: "Hope you love it as much as I do!" Watch the full video above.