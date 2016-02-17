Watch Sia Explain Her Wigs, Do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

We love Sia and her signature wigs but we imagine they are a bit hazardous for navigating. She made that clear Tuesday on The Late Late Show when James Corden picked up the singer for a session of Carpool Karaoke. The talk show host found Sia on the sidewalk, but because of her large black and white wig she couldn't quite locate the car—though she insisted, "I'm really good at directions." Luckily, Corden was the driver and they duo had a blast singing several of Sia's greatest hits, including "Chandelier," "Diamonds," "Elastic Heart," "Alive," and "Titanium."

Between belting out songs the singer explained her choice to wear such large wigs. "I don't wear this unless there's cameras around. I only wear this just to try and maintain a modicum of privacy," she said. "So I thought, 'What doesn't exist in pop music at the moment?' And it was, mystery. There's pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist."

Towards the end of the ride Corden put on his own monochrome Sia wig (and really enjoyed it). "It's like a head hug," Sia said.

"I'm hugging my head right now," said Corden. "I feel like I'm just Sia, not even James anymore."

Perhaps the most amazing (and random) part of the ride, though, was when the double-jointed Sia held a dozen eggs on the back of her hands. she is a woman of many talents.

Watch Sia's Carpool Karaoke in full by clicking on the video at top.