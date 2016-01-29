Watch the Sexy Video for Zayn Malik's First Single "Pillowtalk," Featuring Gigi Hadid

What a way to kick off a weekend. After shockingly leaving One Direction last year, Zayn Malik's first single as a solo artist dropped today. "Pillowtalk," off of Malik's debut album Mind of Mine, was released on iTunes—along with a very sexy video featuring him making out a whole lot with his real life friend and model Gigi Hadid, in between very cool kaleidoscopic effects.

There are a few beautiful closeups of Hadid's face, including one where red paint is dripping from her eyes. The video, directed by award-winning filmmaker Bouha Kazmi, has more of an R&B vibe than the pop-heavy one we're used to hearing from One Direction. And you may want to save this one for after work as the lyrics themselves may be considered a little NSFW.

"A place that is so pure, so dirty and raw/ Be in the bed all day, bed all day, bed all day/ F---ing you, and fighting on," he sings. Malik talked openly with the British The Sunday Times about the single: "It's all about sex. "Everybody has sex, and it’s something people wanna hear about. It’s part of everybody’s life, a very big part of life."

The album, which will be released in March, will include 17 or 18 songs whittled down from 46 tracks he wrote. In an interview earlier this month with Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe, Malik talked about what he wants to accomplish with this solo venture. "The main thing I want to prove is that I can sing, and that I can write my own music and explain where I'm coming from," he says. He revealed that one of his biggest issues with being in 1D was not being able to contribute to the sound in the way he wanted.

Mind of Mine is slated to be released on March 25.

Check out Malik's newly-released "Pillowtalk" in the video above.