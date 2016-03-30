Watch Seth Meyers Share the Emotional Story of His Son's Surprise Birth

Now this is quite the tale. Last night, this week’s first new episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers aired after Monday’s show was canceled at the last minute because host Seth Meyers's wife Alexi Ashe unexpectedly went into labor on Sunday. Meyers took the opportunity to open his show with the story of his son's birth, and it involved everything from a very helpful doorman to a terrified Uber driver to tracking his wife's contractions on an app and nurses wearing bunny ears.

The duo was celebrating Easter with brunch and planned to head to a play, when his wife began to have intense back pain and subsequently her water broke. This came as a shock to the first time parents, as the baby wasn't scheduled to arrive for another two weeks.

And as for the Uber driver who took them to the hospital, he's forever grateful. "I will say, to Tariq, he did an incredible job, he kept this cool so well. And it was hard to keep your cool because one, we wanted to get there in a hurry, and two, my wife was on her knees in the backseat, holding on to me, and screaming out an open window," Meyers said. "Only in New York City could you drive that way and not have people say, 'That woman’s being abducted.' She would be screaming while we were stopped at stoplights, and people would just cross the street. My wife was screaming out the window, 'I don’t like this!' And I just feel like New Yorkers were walking by like, 'It’s New York, nobody likes anything!'"

He went on the discuss why he couldn't stop laughing during the delivery and revealed how they decided on their little boy's name—watch the full Late Night with Seth Meyers clip above to find out.