Watch Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler Revive Their SNL "Really?!" Segment

Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers are back together and it's pure magic. The pair, who were co-hosts of "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live, reunited on Late Night with Seth Meyers to bring back their famous "Really?!" segment. This time around they tackled women's sports and the lack of appreciation for it.

The duo questioned notions from how a golf putt could be more exciting than a game-winning goal in a Women's World Cup soccer match to why it's worth staying indoors all day to watch the NFL draft. Poehler also pointed out that while women's sports might not have something that directly compares to LeBron James's windmill dunk, women actually do have a lot in common with the basketball star​. "We wear headbands, we love to travel and, much like LeBron in the finals, we often find ourselves asking, "Hey, can I get some help around here?" she joked.

Meyers and Poehler encouraged everyone to watch Team U.S.A. face off against China in the Women's World Cup on Friday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox. These two should really get together more often!

Watch the whole reunion by clicking on the video at top.

PHOTOS: Amy Poehler's Changing Looks