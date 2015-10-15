Watch Selena Gomez Make Hilarious Dubsmash Videos with Jimmy Fallon

Selena Gomez has showed us she can act and sing, and now she has discovered a new talent: Dubsmash.

The "Good for You" singer played a round of the Tonight Show's new Dubsmash game with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday and the pair used the popular voice-over app to record videos of themselves mouthing words to different sound bites and songs.

Although she was nervous, Gomez played the game like a champ and created a couple very funny clips—featuring intense glares and crazy eyes—with sounds from The Lion King's "Circle of Life" and Liam Neeson's famous speech in Taken. Fallon also did an awesome job as he sang the Empire Today jingle. They ended the segment by both lip-syncing to Gomez's new single "Same Old Love" from her album Revival. Watch their hilarious recordings in the above video.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Confirms Lupus Diagnosis, Discusses Undergoing Chemotherapy

After the game, Gomez then performed her new song live on the show. Watch her performance here: