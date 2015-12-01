Watch Selena Gomez and the Victoria's Secret Angels Have Fun Lip-Syncing "Hands to Myself"

Selena Gomez has teamed up with the Victoria's Secret Angels once again. This time the gorgeous ladies took a break from the runway to lip-sync to the singer's catchy single, "Hands to Myself," and while the lyrics are subtly flirtatious, the girls didn't hold anything back as they energetically danced to the new tune.

In the footage (above), you'll see lots of hair swinging, kisses blowing, and, of course, major fitness inspiration. Even Gomez stood out among the bevy of lingerie models while wearing a simple, yet chic, black dress. The 23-year-old beauty could have easily been mistaken for Adriana Lima with her long black hair and drop dead features. We definitely can't wait to see her live performance when the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs next Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Until then, let this video be your motivation to shed those extra pounds from Thanksgiving!