Watch Scarlett Johansson Finally Get Her Own Black Widow Movie on SNL

If you saw The Avengers: Age of Ultron over the weekend (and from the looks of the massive box office numbers, you definitely did) then you're probably one of the many who can agree that Scarlett Johansson's kick­butt character Black Widow deserves her own franchise. There's been plenty of controversy swirling around the fact that the only female Avenger doesn't have her own movie (and a baffling lack of merchandise to boot), so Saturday Night Live fixed that this weekend.

RELATED: Watch Scarlett Johansson Play Box of Lies with Jimmy Fallon

Johansson hosted the May 2 episode of SNL and appeared in a hilarious taped segment, in which Black Widow finally gets her own Marvel movie, only to have it be a cliched romantic comedy...with robots. Making fun of every trope in the rom-com book, Black Widow: Age of Me is a spot-­on parody and the endlessly­ talented Johansson totally proves, once again, she can (and most importantly should) get her own Marvel movie in the franchise.

Watch the very funny clip by clicking on the video above!

PHOTOS: Proof That Avengers Star Scarlett Johansson Has Kick­Ass Style