Watch Sarah Silverman Read Some Bad Kids' Jokes with Stephen Colbert

Sarah Silverman is known for telling very funny jokes, but last night she had to tell some very unfunny ones and some that didn't even make sense.

"There were three guys on a plane. One bit into an apple, thought it was too sweet; he threw it out the window. The second guy bit into a rock," she said with a perplexed look. "That's the whole thing. That's terrible! Not funny." The actress, clad in a coordinating Alice + Olivia ensemble, was reading real kids' jokes from a Tumblr page called Bad Kids Jokes while appearing on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to talk about her new film I Smiled Back.

Colbert decided the stand-up comedian would be the perfect person to help him read the kids' jokes. Many of them may not be funny in the traditional sense, but if anyone can breathe some life into them, it should be veterans Silverman and Colbert. "I believe in these children and I believe in these jokes," defended Colbert.

Silverman tried again with a knock knock joke.

"Knock, knock," she said.

"Toilet," Colbert replied.

"Toilet cat," continued Silverman.

"Who's there?" he said.

"Toilet who?" she asked, confused again. "This isn't comedy, this is comedia!" At least they ended on a sweet note: "What did the egg say to the other egg? Have an egg-cellent day!" Silverman quipped. The actress noted there was an addendum on that one, telling Colbert that if your friends don't get the joke, to explain it to them because it will be funny. Sometimes you just have to spell it out!

