Watch Sarah Jessica Parker Hilariously Distinguish Dating Apps from Santa's Reindeer

Sarah Jessica Parker may be a married woman, but that doesn't mean she can't distinguish dating apps from Santa's reindeer.

On this week's Billy on the Street, hosted by the hilarious Billy Eichner, the Sex and the City star puts her knowledge of Ruldoph and his companions to the test on a Christmas-themed episode, airing on Thursday. But before they can get down to business, Eichner brings up a sensitive subject: the less than stellar reviews of the Sex and the City 2 movie. After admitting she was aware, Eichner goes on a rant that leaves Parker doubled over in laughter.

Putting the conversation behind them, Eichner starts quizzing her by yelling out words like "Grindr," "Cupid," and "Tinder," while Parker has to quickly decide if they're referring to dating apps or Santa's reindeer. Hilarious, but not so difficult for Parker it turns out. Watch the clip, which exclusively debuted on People, above, and be sure to tune in to watch the full episode on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 p.m. on truTV.

RELATED: First Look: Sarah Jessica Parker Filming Her New HBO Series Divorce