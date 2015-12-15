Watch Sarah Jessica Parker Hilariously Distinguish Dating Apps from Santa's Reindeer

Jennifer Davis
Dec 15, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker may be a married woman, but that doesn't mean she can't distinguish dating apps from Santa's reindeer.

On this week's Billy on the Street, hosted by the hilarious Billy Eichner, the Sex and the City star puts her knowledge of Ruldoph and his companions to the test on a Christmas-themed episode, airing on Thursday. But before they can get down to business, Eichner brings up a sensitive subject: the less than stellar reviews of the Sex and the City 2 movie. After admitting she was aware, Eichner goes on a rant that leaves Parker doubled over in laughter. 

Putting the conversation behind them, Eichner starts quizzing her by yelling out words like "Grindr," "Cupid," and "Tinder," while Parker has to quickly decide if they're referring to dating apps or Santa's reindeer. Hilarious, but not so difficult for Parker it turns out. Watch the clip, which exclusively debuted on People, above, and be sure to tune in to watch the full episode on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 p.m. on truTV. 

RELATED: First Look: Sarah Jessica Parker Filming Her New HBO Series Divorce

 

See that look in my eyes? It's what I know we all feel about @billyeichner... So there I was, standing side by side with him, getting yelled at by him (oh the joy) running the streets of NYC with him, a dream come true. And all captured on film. Or a teeny digital card. Point is, apparently it's hitting the "airwaves" and you can watch me be his obedient guest and devoted fan. Thursday, December 17th at 10:30p on @TruTV. If you want. X, SJ

A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Dec 15, 2015 at 9:08am PST

