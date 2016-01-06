Watch Sarah Hyland Play an Impromptu Round of The Bachelorette

Celebrities, they're just like us! Sarah Hyland proved this Tuesday night on The Late Late Show when host James Corden called her out for being a huge fan of The Bachelor. How did he know? The Modern Family actress tweeted throughout Monday night's premiere. "I was really lonely," she said.

Corden then took this opportunity to put her on the spot and ask the star who she'd give a rose to if she had to pick from himself and his other two guests, 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer and Mr. Robot star Rami Malek. Whoa intense!

"I'd have to talk to Chris Harrison," she said. "Why would you need that when it's right in front of you?" said Corden staring at her. "You're making me very uncomfortable," she said as she started to laugh. "You still want an answer? You!" It looks like Corden will be taking home the rose.

Watch Hyland feel the pressure from Corden in the video at top.