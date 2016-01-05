Watch Samuel L. Jackson Put the Samuel L. Jackson Signature on Famous Movie Lines

Over the years of his auspicious career in film, Samuel L. Jackson has made not only one, but several movie lines into world famous catchphrases from films like Pulp Fiction and Snakes on a Plane. But why should he stop with his own films? On Monday night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host decided to see if The Hateful Eight star could use his magic touch with famous lines from other films and the results were quite amazing.

“I believe, that if you perform these in your own inimitable way, they will be yours forever,” said Colbert.

These lines were good to start, but you may never hear them the same way again after you hear Jackson put his own spin on “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn,” “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father, prepare to die,” and “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” And let's not forget about "Hakuna matata."

After delivering the quotes, Colbert stated that these were all now Jackson’s catchphrases. We'd have to agree.

Watch Jackson put his own spin on famous movie lines in the video above.