Watch Sam Smith's Full Bond-Themed Music Video for "Writing's on the Wall"

Steamy kisses? Check. Gorgous exotic locales? Check. Daniel Craig staring moodily into the distance? Check. The new music video for "Writing's on the Wall"—Sam Smith's soulful, soaring theme for the new James Bond movie Spectre—suggests all the hallmarks of the franchise are present and correct in the latest 007 installment.

With funereal imagery similar to Smith's "Lay Me Down" video, the new release begins with the singer staring at a row of flag-draped coffins before walking through shadowy interiors and standing under gloomy skies.

Things perk up a bit with shots of a hot embrace between Craig (wearing an impeccable Tom Ford suit) and Monica Bellucci (celebrated as the first "age-appropriate" Bond girl) in an elegant room stuffed with French antiques, and of meaningful looks exchanged with less age-appropriate love interest Léa Seydoux in an Alpine and then a desert landscape.

Auspiciously, the song is the first-ever Bond theme song to reach the No. 1 spot on the U.K. charts, topping Adele's Oscar-winning Skyfall theme, which made it as far as No. 2.

The video was originally suppose to be released yesterday afternoon, but was postponed until today to coincide with both Global James Bond Day and the 53rd anniversary of the release of the first James Bond film, Dr. No. Smith apologized to fans for the delay on Twitter: "I'm so sorry about this, guys. It's coming, it's coming," he tweeted. Trust me, it's worth it."

See for yourself by watching Sam Smith's full "Writing's on the Wall" music video at top.