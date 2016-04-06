Watch Salma Hayek and James Corden Star in a Soap Opera Written Entirely from Justin Bieber Lyrics

James Corden has made us laugh countless times thanks to his Carpool Karaoke rides with everyone from Adele to Jennifer Lopez. But for the Late Late Show on Tuesday, the host ditched the on-the-road tunes for a hilariously dramatic skit that still had musical roots. Corden tapped actors Salma Hayek, Ray Romano, and Gary Oldman to star in a love-square soap opera—here’s the catch—using only Justin Bieber song lyrics.

At the start of the sketch, dubbed The Bold and the Lyrical, Hayek and Romano dish the words to the pop star’s “Boyfriend” while romantically feeding strawberries to each other. Moments later, Corden walks in and the words change to those from “Baby,” “What Do You Mean?” and “Sorry.” There’s even a hilarious mishap in which Romano professes a line from a One Direction song. And then Oldman joins the group and the fight for Hayek's character gets even more twisted—with help from a few “Love Yourself” Bieber lyrics.

RELATED: This Is How Leonardo DiCaprio Reacted to J.Lo's Carpool Karaoke Prank

Watch the full video above to see how the too-funny skit comes to a head.