WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Says 14-Month-Old Daughter James Can Already Talk

When your dad is Ryan Reynolds, it's no secret that you're going to be gifted genetically. So is the case for James Reynolds, the actor's baby girl, who at just 14 months old has already learned how to speak—sort of.

Reynolds stopped by The Ellen Show recently, where in addition to divulging all the intimate details on what it's like to film a nude scene for Deadpool, the new dad also talked about his pride and joy. "She is running around and talking and having a ball," Reynolds told host Ellen DeGeneres.

"Talking at 14 months—isn't that young?" the host asked. Not so when your father is the Sexiest Dad Alive, apparently. "She sees me all over the place because right now the Deadpool advertising is everywhere," Reynolds explained. "So when we go to New York City it's on top of the cabs and she's like 'Dada, Dada, Dada, Dada.' I don't know how she—I mean, I'm in a mask, but yeah she knows that's me."

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Rallies Behind a 13-Year-Old Cancer Patient in Emotional Facebook Post

Ok, so not the hardest of words, but impressive nonetheless. Watch the full interview above.