Watch Ryan Reynolds Get Slapped with a Giant Fake Hand in This Tonight Show Game

Ryan Reynolds stopped by The Tonight Show last night to talk about his new film Mississippi Grind. Since the actor plays a professional gambler in the movie, host Jimmy Fallon thought it would be fun to play the game Slapjack, which features the loser of each round of Blackjack getting slapped by a huge, prosthetic hand.

Reynolds dealt the first round which ended in a tie. Unfortunately for him, the dealer loses so Fallon gave him a big slap which they played in slow motion.

But he got his revenge in the next round. "That was ugly ... do we have an NFL concussion protocol?" Reynolds asked Fallon as he came back from the slap which had made him fall of his chair.

Fallon won the final round after Reynolds told him to "Go hard!" It looked like a bad one but Fallon assured the audience that leading man and new dad was OK. Catch Mississippi Grind when it hits theaters Sept. 25, and watch all the slapping action between Reynolds and Fallon in the above video.

