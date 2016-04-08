Watch Russell Crowe and Jimmy Fallon Call Each Other's Bluff in the Latest Box of Lies

Russell Crowe may often play characters who have no problem lying, but in real life, he can do nothing but tell the truth. Even during a game of Box of Lies on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During the game, the players pick boxes with extremely weird and random objects that they then describe to their opponents who can't see them. The opponent then has to decide if the player is lying or telling the truth.

For the first round, Crowe described exactly what was in his box even though it sounded totally ridiculous as it was a "xylophone that's covered in Australian dogs." The actor even explained at length that the dogs were actually Portuguese, "but for some reason they call them Australian here." Fallon was not buying it though and guessed that he was lying. Oh, Jimmy!

Though Crowe, who is starring with Ryan Gosling in The Nice Guys, was a truth teller, he assumed Fallon was not, even though the host also described exactly what was in front of him. He described how every mother has a junk drawer in the U.S. "It's a drawer where you just put stuff. Could be an old battery in there, Chinese takeout soy sauce, hot sauce packets, empty rolls of Scotch tape, things of that nature."

For the final round, Crowe told the weird sounding truth again as his object was a starfish with baby doll hands on each point. "I have something that every Australian mother has," Crowe joked.

Watch the clip above to see if Fallon guessed correctly in the final round.