Watch Room's 9-Year-Old Star Jacob Tremblay Explain How He Got His Start in Acting

Room star Jacob Tremblay, 9, better get used to wearing a suit as he has a big awards season ahead of him for his highly lauded film. He told Jimmy Kimmel on his show Tuesday that he usually wears a T-shirt and jeans, but lately he has been sporting a suit as he attended the Golden Globes on Sunday—where he watched his co-star Brie Larson win for Best Actress—and is now on the talk show circuit.

When Kimmel asked how he got into acting at such a young age, Tremblay said it was his sister's doing. When they were on a casting call for big sis Emma Tremblay, the casting director said Jacob was so cute and should do a commercial. "Acting was something I wanted to do since I was 5. Cause that's when I did my first movie, Smurfs 2. And then my parents asked me if I wanted to do more and I said 'Yes.'" Well, there you go.

Tremblay then gave Kimmel a bit of a hard time for not liking Matt Damon, who starred in Elysium with his sister. 'He's such a nice guy!" he said, refering to Damon and Kimmel's famous ongoing feud.

"Do you know the phrase 'wolf in sheep's clothing'?" asked Kimmel. "Sometimes people aren't what they same. They pretend to be good but on the inside they are actually evil. They have black hearts."

"Like Darth Sidious?" asked Tremblay, referring to the Star Wars villain. "Yes, like Darth Sidious. Right, that's exactly right," answered Kimmel. This kid gets it.

Watch more of Tremblay talk about acting in the video above.