Watch Robin Williams in the Emotional Trailer for His Last On-Screen Role

It's been 10 months since Robin Williams tragically passed away, but we're only now getting a look at the late actor's final on-screen role. The trailer for his film Boulevard was released today, and it's definitely emotional enough to make you reach for the tissues.

According to Variety, Williams plays "a 60-year-old married man who's stuck in a dead-end job as a bank manager. The character is in denial about his sexuality until he befriends a young gay street hustler." The moving trailer shows the ups and downs of Williams's on-screen relationships with both his wife and his new love interest while the tagline, "If life is moving in the wrong direction, there's always time to make a U-turn," flashes on screen. Watch the full trailer above, and don't forget to catch Boulevard when it hits theaters on July 10.

RELATED: Hollywood Reflects on the Tragic Death of Actor-Comedian Robin Williams