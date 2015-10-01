Watch Robert De Niro Give Seth Meyers a Very Important Acting Lesson

When Robert De Niro stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday to promote his new film The Intern, the Academy Award winner gave the host a little lesson on acting.

Seth Meyers noted that though De Niro was known for his work in dramatic films for many years, he has also had a stellar career in comedy (Meet the Parents, Analyze This, New Year's Eve). And so Meyers put De Niro's acting chops to the test—by giving him lines and having him deliver them first as if he were in a dramatic film and then as if he were in a comedy.

RELATED: How Anne Hathaway's Chic Wardrobe in The Intern Influenced Her Off-Screen Style

The first line was: "If we're going to clean up this school, we have to clean up the drugs." De Niro delivered it in a perfectly dramatic fashion, but when he performed it for the comedy, Meyers couldn't help but notice that it sounded very similar. "It seems like you delivered it almost exactly like you did before," he said. "It's subtle," De Niro replied.

RELATED: Watch Anne Hathaway Defend The Giants and Talk About Her Fantasy Football Team

With the next line ("Diane, you know I'm allergic to peaches."), De Niro again said it very similarly, but this time Meyers said he noticed a subtle difference. Watch De Niro's final read ("That's the worse fart I've ever smelled.") in the video above.